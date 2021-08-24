NFHS COVID-19 Vaccination Event

NFHS will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event Tuesday, August 24th from 2:30 - 4:30 in the North Fork High School Commons at 438 Miners Way in Hotchkiss. Anyone can sign up for a time slot to receive the vaccine including any students 12 and older. The vaccine is free of charge and no insurance information or ID is required. Also, anyone who receives the vaccine at this event MAY receive a $100 Walmart gift card. This is dependent on availability through the state. To sign up for an appointment click the following link. REGISTER HERE