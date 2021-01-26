Related Program: 
Paonia Marijuana Shop Update

Paonia Trustees working group is closing in on a draft ordinance to regulate marijuana shops. KVNF's Kate Redmond speaks with town trustee Michelle Pattison to get an update.

