Pickin' in the Park RE-LOCATED

MESSAGE FROM PICKIN' PRODUCTIONS:

Tonight’s Pickin’ in the Park (Aug. 19, 2021) concert will move indoors to the Paradise Theatre (215 Grand Ave, Paonia, CO) due to inclement weather.

Doors open at 6pm. Clifton Hanger will start the show, followed by Cordovas. Lavalanche will not be performing. We request that anyone who is unvaccinated for Covid 19 wear masks inside the theater. If you are showing any Covid symptoms or sick in any way, please do not attend. We are limiting capacity to 75%. Tickets are available now. They are free, see below for the link. Tickets will only be accepted until 7pm. At that time we will let in the general public on a first come, first served basis. Please bring either your printed ticket or a digital ticket readable on your phone. KVNF will broadcast Cordovas live on the air starting at approximately 7:30pm. We always strive to keep these shows outdoors, but today’s weather, and tonight’s forecast forces us to bring the show inside tonight. Thank you for your understanding.

Click here for Free Tickets