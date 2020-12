Happy Winter Solstice on December 21, 2020! As we snuggle down into the deepest nights of the year KVNF's Calla Rose Ostrander has been exploring the ways in which human society is already oriented around the workings of the Earth, the heavens, and how the planet and its many forms of life and relationships interweave and shape our own.

Calla Rose Ostrander talks about Winter Solstice and a Celebration of Planets.