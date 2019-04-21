Sri Lanka Explosions Target Churches and Hotels, Killing Nearly 200

Updated at 8:28 a.m. ET

Nearly 200 people were killed and hundreds more were injured after multiple explosions tore through Sri Lanka in a series of coordinated blasts that struck hotels and churches. It marked the country's worst violence since the end of its civil war in 2009.

The blasts started as people began gathering for mass on Sunday for Easter. In Colombo, the capital, blasts were reported at St. Anthony's Shrine and three high-end hotels, the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.

Explosions were also reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of the capital, and at Zion Church in the Eastern Province of Batticaloa.

The government announced a curfew after the attacks which took immediate effect.

St. Sebastian's Church posted photos of the aftermath on Facebook, pleading for relatives to "come and help if your family members are there."

On Twitter, Harsha de Silva, a member of Parliament, said there were "many casualties including foreigners."

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera tweeted the bomb blasts killed "many innocent people" and seemed "to be a well coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem and anarchy."

According to the BBC, President Maithripala Sirisena issued a statement calling for people to remain calm and support the authorities in their investigations.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Sri Lankan security officials say they are investigating, the AP reports.

NPR's Lauren Frayer reports that the violence comes just before the 10-year anniversary of the end of Sri Lanka's civil war.

