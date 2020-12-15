Sugar's Best of 2020

IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER…FULL CDS AND OR SINGLES…LOVE THEM ALL + MANY MORE…

Izo Fitzroy................How The Mighty Fall

Toots & The Maytals................Got To Be Tough

Joan Osborne................Trouble and Strife

Long Beach Dub All Stars................Long Beach Dub All Stars

Sharon Jones & The DapKings................Just Dropped In

War & Treaty................ HeartsTown

Bob Dylan................ Murder Most Foul

Shemekia Copeland................ Uncivil War

Bahamas................ Sad Hunk

Joe Bonamassa................ Royal Tea

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges................ Texas Sun

Busty & The Bass................ Eddie

Jeff Beck & Johnny Depp................ Isolation

Elise LeGrow................ Evan

John Prine................ I Remember Everything

GA-20................ Live Vol I

My Morning Jacket................ Waterfall Vol II

Michael Franti ................Work Hard & be Nice

Maceo Parker................ Soul Food

Joe Ely ................Love In The Midst of Mayhem

Pokey LaFarge ................Rock Bottom Rhapsody

Washed Out ................Purple Moon

Cindy Blackman Santana................ Give The Drummer Some

Freetown Collective ................Freetown Collective EP

Elvin Bishop/Charlie Musselwhite................ 100 Years of Blues

Charley Crockett ................Welcome To Hard Times

James Hunter 6 ................Nick of Time

NOLA Resistance................ There Is A Better Way

Jason Isbell & 400................ Unit Reunions

Chicano Batman................ Invisible People

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram ................Rock & Roll

Elvis Costello ................Closkwise

Fiona Apple ................Fetch The Bolt Cutters

Lianne LaHavas................ Lianne LaHavas

Mavericks ................En Espanol

Joachim Cooder ................Over That Road I’m Bound To Go

GE Smith & Leroy Bell................ America

Jazz at Lincoln Center................ Ever Fonky Lowdown

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes ................What Kinda Music

Mavis Staples ................All In It Together

Willie Nelson ................First Rose of Spring

Bettye Lavette................ Blackbirds

Son Little................ Aloha

Marcus King................ Eldorado

Durand Jones & Indicators ................Young Americans

Emma Donovan & Putbacks ................Crossover

Ron Miles................ Rainbow Sign

Butcher Brown................ #KingButch

The Suffers ................Take Me To The Good Times

Dalai Lama ................Inner World