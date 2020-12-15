Sugar's Best of 2020

IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER…FULL CDS AND OR SINGLES…LOVE THEM ALL + MANY MORE…
Izo Fitzroy................How The Mighty Fall
Toots & The Maytals................Got To Be Tough
Joan Osborne................Trouble and Strife
Long Beach Dub All Stars................Long Beach Dub All Stars
Sharon Jones & The DapKings................Just Dropped In
War & Treaty................ HeartsTown
Bob Dylan................ Murder Most Foul
Shemekia Copeland................ Uncivil War
Bahamas................ Sad Hunk
Joe Bonamassa................ Royal Tea
Khruangbin & Leon Bridges................ Texas Sun
Busty & The Bass................ Eddie
Jeff Beck & Johnny Depp................ Isolation
Elise LeGrow................ Evan
John Prine................ I Remember Everything
GA-20................ Live Vol I
My Morning Jacket................ Waterfall Vol II
Michael Franti ................Work Hard & be Nice
Maceo Parker................ Soul Food
Joe Ely ................Love In The Midst of Mayhem
Pokey LaFarge ................Rock Bottom Rhapsody
Washed Out ................Purple Moon
Cindy Blackman Santana................ Give The Drummer Some
Freetown Collective ................Freetown Collective EP
Elvin Bishop/Charlie Musselwhite................ 100 Years of Blues
Charley Crockett ................Welcome To Hard Times
James Hunter 6 ................Nick of Time
NOLA Resistance................ There Is A Better Way
Jason Isbell & 400................ Unit Reunions
Chicano Batman................ Invisible People
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram ................Rock & Roll
Elvis Costello ................Closkwise
Fiona Apple ................Fetch The Bolt Cutters
Lianne LaHavas................ Lianne LaHavas
Mavericks ................En Espanol
Joachim Cooder ................Over That Road I’m Bound To Go
GE Smith & Leroy Bell................ America
Jazz at Lincoln Center................ Ever Fonky Lowdown
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes ................What Kinda Music
Mavis Staples ................All In It Together
Willie Nelson ................First Rose of Spring
Bettye Lavette................ Blackbirds
Son Little................ Aloha
Marcus King................ Eldorado
Durand Jones & Indicators ................Young Americans
Emma Donovan & Putbacks ................Crossover
Ron Miles................ Rainbow Sign
Butcher Brown................ #KingButch
The Suffers ................Take Me To The Good Times
Dalai Lama ................Inner World