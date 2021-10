Lady Blackbird / Black Acid Soul / BMG: Los Angeles based Marley Munroe, aka "Lady Blackbird," aka"The Grace Jones of Jazz" has arrived after a lifetime of singing a variety of genres...Here with Deron Johnson (Miles Davis's pianist) throughout, Trombone Shorty on "Nobody's Sweetheart" and her fresh interpretation of "Blackbird" (Written by Nina Simone) among the 11 tracks, she is a truly a worthy, wondrous and refreshing voice on the Jazzy, Soulful Scene...