Jackson Stokes / Jackson Stokes / Create Records: The young Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter is the first to sign with Devon Allman's new record label Create Records,  and his back story with the son of Gregg Allman is pretty cool...As is his Rockin Soulful music...He covers a lot of territory through 9 tracks; 8 diverse and very strong original tunes with  a great cover of David Byrne's "Life During Wartime" -