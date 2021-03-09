Sugar's Pick - Women's History Month 2021

Andra Day / Strange Fruit / Warner Brothers: During Women's History Month and International Women's Day I felt it appropriate to honor the Triumphant Triumverate of Billie Holiday, Nina Simone and Andra Day for their brave renditions of the timeless and timely tune "Strange Fruit..." Originally a poem penned in the 1930s by Abel Meeropol, a white Jewish poet and recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939, the impact of the lyric was incredibly powerful and her performance beyond courageous. Nina Simone made the song increasingly relevant with her haunting interpretation in 1965. And in 2021, Award Winning Andra Day performs the enduring message in "The United States vs Billie Holiday." The history of the song is riveting and the women who have made it an anthem are truly compelling heroes...