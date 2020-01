Charley Crockett is a blues and country singer-songwriter currently based out of Austin, TX. Crockett stopped by KVNF before his show at the Paradise Theatre on January 10th, 2020. Kori Stanton talks with Crockett about his newest album 'The Valley' and about having open heart surgery one year ago. Crockett performs several unreleased songs that he hopes to record in 2020.

KVNF talks with country and blues singer-songwriter Charley Crockett.