Talkin Music: David Starr

David Starr stops by KVNF to perform a few new cuts off of his upcoming album 'Beauty and Ruin".
Credit Kori Stanton

Americana singer-songwriter, David Starr talks with KVNF and shares the inspirations behind his upcoming album 'Beauty and Ruin'. Starr performs an acoustic set in KVNF's Bamboo Room and speaks with Kori Stanton about re-printing his grandfather’s book which helped conceptualize Beauty and Ruin. Starr also talks about his recent health scare and how his song "Rise Up Again" made it on the new album. Tune in to KVNF on Saturday, February 15th around 7pm for a live broadcast of David Starr's cd release party and concert.

Special thanks to Jeff Reynolds for engineering this program.

