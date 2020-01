KVNF visits the Embodying Rhythm Marimba Ensemble at their practice studio in Hothckiss, CO. Kori Stanton talks with all eight members about composing new music and their upcoming performances at the Paradise Theatre in Paonia. These concerts will wrap up David Alderdice's 2019/2020 'World in Paradise Music Series'. This program features four new pieces that the group is working on for their upcoming album.

