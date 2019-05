Erica Tucceri is an Australian musician, composer and flutist. Erica spent the month of May at Elsewhere Studios in Paonia focussing on several music projects including interviewing people from the North Fork Valley and she’s also been working on two albums simultaneously. Erica stopped by KVNF to chat with Kori Stanton about her many music projects and also performed an original piece on the flute in the Bamboo Room. Follow along Erica’s musical journey on her website: ericatucceri.com.

