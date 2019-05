Local singer-songwriter, Gabrielle Louise recently recorded a new album with her band and stopped by KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton. They talked about the evolution of her music, Joni Mitchell and her upcoming birthday concert on May 18th at the Paradise Theatre in Paonia. Gabrielle also provided KVNF listeners with an exclusive sneak peak of a few of her tracks off her upcoming album.

