Talkin Music: Graham Good & The Painters

Graham Good & The Painters is made up of seven musicians who mostly reside in and around Denver, Colorado. The band is gearing up to release their first full album sometime in 2021 and kindly allowed KVNF to debut four songs in this Talkin Music. Saxaphonist, Zach Rich describes their music as "a vibe" and that their sound spreads across multiple genres including rock, funk and singer-songwriter. Lead guitarist, Lance Ruby says that "Graham in his songwriting has found a way to authentically be inspirational and that transfers through the lyrics and through the feeling of the music and arrangements we put together." Keep an eye out this year for more music from Graham Good & The Painters.

Graham Good, Zach Rich, Lance Ruby, and Cameron Collums talk with KVNF's Kori Stanton about their upcoming 2021 album.