Singer, songwriter and Master River guide Jenner Fox stopped by KVNF to play a few songs off of his new album called 'Buffalo'. Jenner talked with KVNF's Kori Stanton before his show at Remedy in Paonia. Jenner talked about house concerts, how he recently signed a record deal and how his music is greatly inspired by his time meeting people as a river guide.

Special thanks to Jeff Reynolds for engineering this program.