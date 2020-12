Jessica Hanson is a multi-instrumentalist, looping violinist, and composer based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Hanson recently released a Christmas inspired EP called 'Noel Noctis' which includes non-traditional renditions of holiday classics like "O Come, O Come Immanuel", "What Child Is This", and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen." All four songs and pieces are featured in this Talkin Music as well as an original song called 'Kaleidoscope' which Hanson released in the middle of 2020.

Multi-instrumentalist Jessica Hanson talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton about her new medieval and folk inspired Christmas EP "Noel Noctis."