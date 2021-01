North Fork Valley musician Jon Hickam talks with KVNF about his debut solo album "Pickin' and Grinnin' with Willis Pickem." The new album features background vocals by Jon's father, Robert Hickam, cajon by his son Elliott Hickam and shakers by David Alderdice. Pickin' and Grinnin' will be fully available on January 25th and you can pre-order a 10" vinyl of the album and cd's at bluecamoose.com.