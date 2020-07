Psychedelic rock and blues band, Peach Street Revival calls in from Grand Junction to talk with KVNF's Kori Stanton about their new EP 'Cinco' and their recent performance at Mesa Theater in Grand Junction. The band is made up of frontwoman Gonzales, Cooper Bradley Shull on guitar, Jordan Will on bass and Sofia Benham on drums. They are slated to open up for KC and The Sunshine Band in 2021.

