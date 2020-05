Random Rab calls into KVNF from his home in Boulder, CO to talk with Kori Stanton about his upcoming album 'The Space Between'. Rab has been a touring artist for over 20 years and talks about the challenges of how COVID-19 is affecting and will likely continue to affect his musical career. You can check out Random Rab's new music as he is releasing singles off of his upcoming album on each full moon and new moon.

