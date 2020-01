KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with award winning country musician, Ryan Bingham at the 26th Annual Blues and Brews Festival in Telluride, CO. Ryan shares his inspiration behind his newest album 'American Love Song' and also talks about what he's working on in 2020.

