KVNF's Kori Stanton spoke with blues musician Samantha Fish at the 26th Annual Blues & Brews in Telluride. The two sat poolside in Mountain Village and talked about Fish's new album Kill or Be Kind which Fish says is "All about the guiatr".

KVNF's Kori Stanton speaks with blues musician Samantha Fish at the 26th Annual Blues & Brews in Telluride, CO.