Talkin Music: The Soul Rebels

New Orleans brass band The Soul Rebels kicked off the 2020 Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series in Snowmass Village to celebrate Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday, February 25th. KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with members, Julian Gosin and Marcus Hubbard about The Soul Rebels latest album 'Poetry In Motion'. The album has many collaborators including Trombone Shorty, Matisyahu, PJ Morton, Sean Carey and New Orleans' most famous chef, Emeril Lagasse. The Soul Rebels say stay tuned for even more collaborations in their music.

KVNF talks with New Orleans brass band The Soul Rebels during Mardi Gras in Snowmass Village, CO.