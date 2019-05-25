Talkin Music: Taylor Scott

Taylor Scott, Denver based international touring guitarist and singer/songwriter stopped by KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton about his new album All We Have. Taylor performed a couple of songs off his new album and also a prerelease of song he's anticipating will be on his next record. Taylor has toured with Otis Taylor and played alongside the likes of Warren Haynes. The Taylor Scotts Band's newest album was co-produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos and also features guest apperances by Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys.