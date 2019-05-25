Related Program: 
Talkin' Music

Talkin Music: Taylor Scott

By kstanton 5 minutes ago

Credit Kori Stanton

Taylor Scott, Denver based international touring guitarist and singer/songwriter stopped by KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton about his new album All We Have. Taylor performed a couple of songs off his new album and also a prerelease of song he's anticipating will be on his next record. Taylor has toured with Otis Taylor and played alongside the likes of Warren Haynes. The Taylor Scotts Band's newest album was co-produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos and also features guest apperances by Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys. 

Tags: 
Taylor Scott Band
KVNF
talkin music
All We Have
New Music
Denver Band
Steve Berlin
Los Lobos
Henry Garza
Los Lonely Boys