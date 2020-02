Folk-rock duo You Knew Me When stopped by KVNF to debut four of their brand new songs in the Bamboo Room. The married duo is based in Ouray, Colorado by way of Nashville. They chatted with Kori Stanton about the San Juan mountains and how the entire state of Colorado inspired their upcoming album. Be on the look out for their fourth album slated to come out later this year.

