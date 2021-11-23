Watch Live: Prosecution makes its rebuttal in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing

Prosecutors will make their rebuttal in the case of the three men accused of murder and other charges over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, Ga., in February 2020. The case will then go to the nearly all-white jury to begin deliberations.

On Monday, prosecutors and defense attorneys made closing arguments. Prosecutors said they would need two additional hours to make their rebuttal.

Travis McMichael, his father, Greg, and William 'Roddie' Bryan have all been charged with Arbery's murder. Arbery, 25, was jogging through a neighborhood when the three men started pursuing him in pickup trucks. Travis McMichael shot Arbery dead.

After the prosecution's rebuttal, the judge will give the jury instructions. The jury will face several complicated legal questions, including what's justifiable under the state's now-repealed citizen's arrest law.

