WATCH: Senators Have Their Say On Impeachment

As jurors in President Trump's impeachment trial, senators have remained silent as House impeachment managers and Trump's defense team make their cases. But now they have their opening.

The trial adjourned on Monday, giving senators their chance to take the floor. That window is still open on Tuesday; senators get up to 10 minutes each to speak. Watch the proceedings live here, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The impeachment trial resumes on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, when the Senate votes on whether Trump should be convicted or acquitted. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives in December on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rivals.

