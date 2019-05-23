Win a brand new Toyota Tacoma 4X4!

20 bucks for a Toyota Truck? Imagine it; there you are in a brand new Toyota Tacoma with passengers seated comfortably in the double cab and the truck bed is packed with all the fun you can fit in! KVNF is offering you a chance to win a Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4 Double Cab Truck from Hellman Toyota in Delta. This 4-door truck features a 6-cylinder engine, room for five passengers, and a Towing Receiver Hitch that will allow you to pull up to 6,800 lb. of whatever you need for your next project, OR adventure! The new Truck package includes 16” Alloy Wheels, a rear backup camera, and a lockable and removable tailgate. Get your ticket today. You could be the winner of a TWENTY BUCK TRUCK!

We would like to thank Hellman Motor Company and Bill Hellman for their generosity in supporting KVNF Community Radio. The winner will be able to order the car to be delivered, brand new, in the color of your choice (subject to availability). We also want to thank First Colorado National Bank with branches in Delta and Paonia for being a KVNF Raffle sponsor this year.

You can enter the raffle once or multiple times. ONLY 3999 tickets will be sold! Tickets are $20 each or 3 for $50. Purchase your tickets online HERE or at the summer concerts in Ouray (Thursday evenings in June), Ridgway (Thursday evenings in July), Paonia (Thursday evenings in August), Montrose (The first Friday of June, July, and August) and at other events throughout the summer or at the KVNF offices, 233 Grand Avenue, Paonia Colorado.

The drawing will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, August 30th, 2019 at the KVNF Studios, 233 Grand Avenue in Paonia. You need not be present to win.

The KVNF Raffle is a fundraising effort put on by North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. to use towards KVNF Community Radio operating costs. This raffle is being conducted in accordance with all applicable State and Federal laws. North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. raffle license number: #2019-14447. Members of the North Fork Valley Public Radio Inc. Board of Directors, Employees (full, regular part-time, contract, or commissioned) and their respective current spouses or partners are not eligible to participate in the KVNF Raffle.

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE.

Official Rules of North Fork Valley Public Radio’s KVNF Raffle:

TICKETS

By submitting an entry, each purchaser acknowledges having read and agreeing to abide by the North Fork Valley Public Radio’s Official Raffle Rules. Per IRS regulations, raffle ticket purchases are not tax deductible. You need not be present at drawing to win. Each ticket shall be sequentially numbered from 1-3999. Tickets will not necessarily be sold in sequential order. No more than 3,999 tickets will be sold. All tickets sales are final and non- refundable. The raffle period shall be from the date the first ticket is sold through 12:00 pm, August 30, 2019 or such earlier date as the maximum number (3,999) tickets are sold. Each purchaser of a raffle ticket must be at least 18 years old and only one individual’s name may be associated with each ticket. Tickets may not be purchased as gifts for individuals under 18 years of age.

North Fork Valley Public Radio Inc. reserves the right to reject entry forms submitted with payment that does not constitute “good funds.” Each online ticket purchaser will be sent a receipt via e-mail that will identify the purchaser’s unique raffle ticket number(s). The original printed raffle ticket will be retained by North Fork Valley Public Radio Inc. and the stub will be entered into the drawing along with the stubs of all other tickets sold. U.S. Postal regulations prohibit the mailing of raffle tickets.

North Fork Valley Public Radio Inc. assumes no responsibility for lost, late, misdirected, or non-delivered mail or fax messages, or any other failure to receive orders or deliver receipts prior to the drawing deadlines. North Fork Valley Public Radio Inc. assumes no responsibility for and is under no obligation to attempt to process purchase forms that have been incorrectly completed, and these forms will not be entered into the raffle drawing.

PRIZES

The KVNF Raffle Grand Prize is a new 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4 Double Cab model 7540A. The Grand Prize winner will be able to collect the vehicle six to eight weeks after the drawing. The winner will be able to order the car to be delivered, brand new, in the color of your choice (subject to availability). They will have the option of applying the cash value of the Grand Prize toward a different Toyota vehicle at Hellman Toyota, Delta. The Grand Prize winner will be solely responsible for any and all license, title, and registration fees associated with the vehicle, as well as insurance, pickup or delivery costs, and/or any other expenses related to the acceptance and use of the prize.

The Grand Prize winner is also solely responsible for all income and purchase taxes associated with the prize awarded and will present proof of eligibility and understanding of their tax obligations, proof of age and their social security number to North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. before the prize is awarded. The winner will also supply a release confirming North Fork Valley Public Radio’s permission to use the winner’s name, city, state, and likeness in media releases and other publicity.

DRAWING

Anyone who purchases a ticket (s) and participates in the raffle releases North Fork Public Radio, Inc., its directors, officers, members and agents from any and all liability, loss, or claim arising out of any raffle prize. In case of any dispute regarding the conduct of the raffle, the decision of North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. shall be final, with the approval of the Secretary of State and in full compliance with Bingo-Raffle laws.

All raffle ticket stubs will be placed in a raffle drum and will be thoroughly mixed. A representative of North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. will draw the winning raffle ticket stub at random from the raffle drum under the supervision of the North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. certified Games Manager. The winner does not need to be present to win. The holder of the winning ticket shall be notified by telephone, and/or Certified U.S. Mail if necessary, at the address provided by the purchaser. The winning ticket numbers and names of the winners shall also be posted on the KVNF web site immediately after the drawing. This information may also be publicized in other media.

This raffle is being conducted in accordance with all applicable State and Federal laws. North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. raffle license number: 2019-14447.