Host Jill Spears and her gardening gurus, Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen, discuss winter gardening subjects and take your calls. They're joined this week by Sara Smith of the Delta County Libraries' Seed Exchange Program for a discussion about seed saving.

Episode aired Tuesday, Jan. 12th, 2021

