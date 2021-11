New Time! As the Worm Turns now airs at 6:00 pm every Tuesday. Local Motion moves to Wednesday at 6:00 pm.

Host Jill Spears and gardening gurus Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen discuss fall gardening topics and take your calls.

Episode aired Tuesday, Nov. 2nd, 2021

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.