ENTER for a chance to win a new Toyota Tacoma

Every Summer North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. (KVNF) raffles off a brand new vehicle. This year, we are raffling off a brand new 2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5 valued at $45,944.

Tickets are 1 for $20 —or— 3 for $50

You can enter the raffle once or multiple times. Only 4,999 tickets will be sold!

Here are all the ways you can get a ticket:



Online at KVNF.org (you will receive your ticket numbers electronically)

Visit the KVNF booth at one of the summer concerts throughout western Colorado

at one of the summer concerts throughout western Colorado In person at the KVNF Belmont Building | 233 Grand Avenue, Paonia, CO 81428 | Monday-Friday 9:30 am-5pm (MST)

Hellman Motor Company (tickets available after June 14th) | 750 CO-92, Delta, CO 81416

Earth Friendly Supply (tickets available after June 14th) | 36322 CO-133, Hotchkiss, CO 81419

We would like to thank Alpine Bank and Hellman Motor Company for their generosity in sponsoring the KVNF 2024 Raffle.

The drawing will be held Friday, Aug. 30th at 10 am MST at the KVNF Belmont Building, 233 Grand Avenue in Paonia. You do not need to be present to win.

The KVNF Raffle is a fundraising effort put on by North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. to use towards KVNF Community Radio operating costs. This raffle is being conducted in accordance with all applicable State and Federal laws. North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. raffle license number: #2024-19634. All ticket purchases are non tax-deductible. Members of the North Fork Valley Public Radio Inc. Board of Directors, Employees (full, regular part-time, contract, or commissioned) and their respective current spouses or partners are not eligible to participate in the KVNF Raffle.

Terms and Conditions

OFFICIAL RULES OF THE NORTH FORK VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO'S KVNF RAFFLE:

TICKETS

By submitting an entry, each purchaser acknowledges having read and agree to abide by the North Fork Valley Public Radio’s Official Raffle Rules. Per IRS regulations, raffle ticket purchases are not tax deductible. You do not need to be present at the drawing to win. Each ticket shall be sequentially numbered from 1-4999. Tickets will not necessarily be sold in sequential order. No more than 4,999 tickets will be sold. All tickets sales are final and non- refundable.

The raffle period shall be from the date the first ticket is sold through Thursday, August 29, 2024, 5 pm MST or such earlier date as the maximum number (4,999) tickets are sold.

Website sales end Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 5 pm MST. Each purchaser of a raffle ticket must be at least 18 years old and only one individual’s name may be associated with each ticket. Tickets may not be purchased as gifts for individuals under 18 years of age.

North Fork Valley Public Radio Inc. reserves the right to reject entry forms submitted with payment that does not constitute “good funds.” Each online ticket purchaser will be sent a receipt via e-mail that will identify the purchaser’s unique raffle ticket number(s). The original printed raffle ticket will be retained by North Fork Valley Public Radio Inc. and the stub will be entered into the drawing along with the stubs of all other tickets sold. U.S. Postal regulations prohibit the mailing of raffle tickets. If you have not received your ticket numbers by the close of the second business day, please contact KVNF at 970-527-4866. All tickets sold online will have their numbers distributed by Thursday, August 29, 2024, 5 pm MST.

North Fork Valley Public Radio Inc. will do everything possible to ensure your on-line raffle ticket purchase is successful. All on-line ticket purchases will be processed and you will receive an email with your raffle ticket numbers by the close of the second business day, but no later than 5 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2024. If you believe your raffle ticket purchase was not processed, you didn't receive your raffle ticket numbers or if you have any questions about your raffle ticket purchase please call KVNF at 970-527-4866. North Fork Valley Public Radio Inc. assumes no responsibility for and is under no obligation to attempt to process purchase forms that have been incorrectly completed, and these forms will not be entered into the raffle drawing.

PRIZES

The KVNF Raffle Grand Prize is a NEW 2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2.4L turbo engine, double cab model 7540A upgrade package. The Grand Prize winner will have six to eight weeks after the drawing to collect the vehicle. They will have the option of applying the cash value of the Grand Prize toward a different Toyota vehicle at Hellman Toyota, Delta. The Grand Prize winner will be solely responsible for any and all license, title, and registration fees associated with the vehicle, as well as insurance, pickup or delivery costs, and/or any other expenses related to the acceptance and use of the prize.

The Grand Prize winner is also solely responsible for all income and purchase taxes associated with the prize awarded and will present proof of age to North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. before the prize is awarded. The winner will also supply a release confirming North Fork Valley Public Radio’s permission to use the winner’s name, city, state, and likeness in media releases and other publicity.

DRAWING

Anyone who purchases a ticket (s) and participates in the raffle releases North Fork Public Radio, Inc., its directors, officers, members and agents from any and all liability, loss, or claim arising out of any raffle prize. In case of any dispute regarding the conduct of the raffle, the decision of North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. shall be final, with the approval of the Secretary of State and in full compliance with Bingo-Raffle laws.

All raffle ticket stubs will be placed in a raffle drum and will be thoroughly mixed. A representative of North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. will draw the winning raffle ticket stub at random from the raffle drum under the supervision of the North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. certified Games Manager. The winner does not need to be present to win. The holder of the winning ticket shall be notified by telephone, and/or Certified U.S. Mail if necessary, at the address provided by the purchaser. The winning ticket numbers and names of the winners shall also be posted on the KVNF web site immediately after the drawing. This information may also be publicized in other media. The winner will be required to show proof of identity using a driving license, passport or other government approved form of identification before the prize is awarded.

This raffle is being conducted in accordance with all applicable State and Federal laws. North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. raffle license number: 2024-19634.

