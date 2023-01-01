© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Resources for Flooding in Delta, Montrose and Ouray Counties

After a long winter with record-breaking snowfall, residents are urged to be cautious of and prepared for flooding in our listening area.

Here is a list of information and resources for our major listening communities:
Resources in Delta County can be found here.
Resources in Montrose County can be found here and here.
Emergency Management resources in Ouray County can be found here.

If you have concerns or updates please contact the station directly during business hours at 970-527-4868.
Someset Sinkhole.jpg
CDOT
/
Temp fix slated for sinkhole on CO133 as North Fork ag, business worry Colorado Highway 133 collapsed between Paonia and Somerset May 3 when the culvert below failed and opened what CDOT called a sinkhole.