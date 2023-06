Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen, are joined by Shane Smith, author of "Ruthless Gardening". They discuss garden topics and take calls from listeners. This week they also visit the CSU Extension Office on Rogers Mesa in Hotchkiss to see what's happening there.

As the Worm Turns will now be an hour long, through September. Tuesdays 6-7PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.