As the Worm Turns - July 18, 2023

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen and guest Amber Kleinman discuss garden topics and take calls from listeners. This week the worms also take a trip to Grey Owl Garden and talk with Matthew Springer about his 2 year old garden filled with culinary and medicinal herbs, vegetables, perennial plants and more.

As the Worm Turns will now be an hour long, through September. Tuesdays 6-7PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.