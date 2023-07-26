As the Worm Turns - July 25, 2023

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen and guest Amber Kleinman discuss garden topics and take calls from listeners. We also continue their journey at Grey Owl Garden and talk with Matthew Springer about his first year growing corn, his process for drying medicinal herbs and more.

As the Worm Turns will now be an hour long, through September. Tuesdays 6-7PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.