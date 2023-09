As the Worm Turns - September 5, 2023

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen and guest Jere Lowe discuss garden topics and take calls from listeners. As the Worm Turns will now be an hour long, through September. Tuesdays 6-7PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.

Grasshopper mix:

Spray on tall grasses at night or early morning.

WARNING: this can kill beneficial pollinators.

1 gallon Water

1 cup Mollasses

1tbs. neem oil

2 tbs. azamax

1 tsp. liquid soap