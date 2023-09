Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen discuss garden topics and take calls from listeners. The worms visit Night Owl Food Forest and discuss the permaculture method of Hügelkultur.

As the Worm Turns will now be an hour long, through September. Tuesdays 6-7PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.