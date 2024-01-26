As the Worm Turns - January 23, 2024

Host Jill Spears and gardener Lance Swigart are joined by Ryan Gannaway of West Elk Farmacy. A local company based in the community for the community. Who create delicious, medicinal, long-term fermented foods including various kimchi and sauerkraut recipes which source 100% naturally grown and organic vegetables. Their native remedies are also all local using traditional processing methods and focused on the common ailments in a gentle and holistic approach.

