As the Worm Turns - February 6, 2024
Host Jill Spears and gardener Lance Swigart talk with Chris Sullivan from Mountain Oven about bread. Local sourcing is of the utmost importance to Mountain Oven and has grown into a mission to build local grain economy in Western Colorado. Creation at Mountain Oven reflects what is in our hearts transmuted through the work of our hands: care for the land, community, and human spirit.
You can learn more about Mountain Oven Organic Bakery and Millhouse here.
Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 970-527-4866 or 1-866-KVNF-NOW.