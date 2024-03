Host Jill Spears, master gardener Lance Swigart, Lulu Volkhausen are joined by Alicia Michelsen from The Learning Council and Emily Hartnett from VOGA. They talk about the Arbol Farmers Market in Paonia, and the many upcoming classes this spring and summer.

As the worm turns will now be an hour long on Wednesdays @ 6PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.