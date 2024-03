Host Jill Spears, master gardener Lance Swigart, Lulu Volkhausen are joined by David Sutula from Zephyros Farm & Garden.

They talk about spring planting, pruning, weeds, pollinators and more.

As the worm turns will now be an hour long on Wednesdays @ 6PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.