Host Jill Spears, master gardener Lance Swigart, Lulu Volkhausen are joined by Benjamin Capron who organically raises sheep for their wool and meat on Lamborn Mesa. They discuss lambing, processing, pasturing and the different breeds. You can learn more at https://farmhandsharvest.com/

As the worm turns will now be an hour long on Wednesdays @ 6PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.