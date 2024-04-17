As the Worm Turns - April 10, 2024

Host Jill Spears, master gardener Lance Swigart, Lulu Volkhausen are joined by Dr. Inouye. He has taught courses in ecology and conservation biology at the University of Maryland and has also taught at the University of Colorado's Mountain Research Station, the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory, and with the Organization for Tropical Studies. He is the founder and moderator for the Ecological Society of America's ECOLOG-L listserv list, and serves on the Board of the North American Pollinator Protection Campaign. He is Past-President of the Ecological Society of America, and a Lead Author on the report on pollinators produced by the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.

As the worm turns will now be an hour long on Wednesdays @ 6PM.

