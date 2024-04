Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, and Lulu Volckhausen discuss garden topics and take calls from listeners. As the Worm Turns will now be an hour long, Wednesdays 6-7PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.

Grasshopper mix:

Spray on tall grasses at night or early morning.

WARNING: this can kill beneficial pollinators.

1 gallon Water

1 cup Mollasses

1tbs. neem oil

2 tbs. azamax

1 tsp. liquid soap