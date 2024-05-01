As the Worm Turns - May 1, 2024

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, and Lulu Volckhausen are joined by Jere Lowe. This week they try to solve the grasshopper debacle and take calls from listeners and talk about gardening topics.

Caller John gave us this recipe to apply in the evening to get rid of grasshoppers:

1 gal H20

Beer sugar or table sugar

Hydrogen Peroxide

As the Worm Turns will now be an hour long, Wednesdays 6-7PM.

