Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, and Lulu Volckhausen take calls from listeners and discuss the gardening topics. This week Jere Lowe joins the worms and they talk about wasps, garden pests, upcoming garden events, fall planting and much more.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.