Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, and Lulu Volckhausen take calls from listeners and discuss gardening topics. The Worms hit the road and visit Laura Parker with High Desert Seed, a small Colorado based company using regenerative practices to grow and provide drought-tolerant seed adapted to high elevation and desert.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.