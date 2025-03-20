As the Worm Turns - March 19, 2025

Host Jill Spears and master gardener, Lance Swigart are joined by guest Brad Tonnessen, the Lead Scientist at the Western Colorado Research Center on Rogers Mesa. As a 100% certified organic research center, WCRC-RM serves as a nationwide knowledge hub for organic agriculture in arid climates. Located near Hotchkiss, CO at 5,800 feet, the 80-acre property has 30 irrigated acres, a climate-controlled greenhouse, and equipment and infrastructure to support fruit tree orchards, grape vineyards, perennial pasture, and vegetable production. Their vision adheres to pertinent issues faced by growers with a focus on vegetables and perennial fruit crops, and all of the produce is donated to hunger relief organizations. Research topics include ecological pest and disease management, variety and rootstock trials, and regional adaptation of annual crops. You can learn more about the research center here.

