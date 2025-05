Host Jill Spears, master gardener, Lance Swigart and Lulu Volkhausen take calls from listeners and discuss gardening topics. The worms went "On the Road" last week and we listen to the visit they had with the vendors at the Arbol Market in Paonia Town Park that happens every Tuesday evenings at 5pm.

You can email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.