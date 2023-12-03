Crisis to Comeback: Community Climate Response | Colorado Farm & Food Alliance

The Colorado Farm & Food Alliance grew from the grassroots efforts of western Colorado agricultural operators, ranchers, food producers, and community members who organized in opposition to a series of ill-advised oil and gas lease sales in the North Fork Valley. Since then we have broadened our work to strengthen the local food movement, building sustainable food systems, and advocating for climate action, as well continuing our work to protect Colorado lands and water from oil and gas development. The Colorado Farm & Food Alliance welcomes participation from a range of organizations, individuals, and businesses on our various projects. Please contact us to get involved! Contact: pete@colofarmfood.org